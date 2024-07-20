Barricade's Spiritborn Thrasher Build is Ready for Vessel of Hatred



The Hunter

Harmonious Hunter

The Hunter overfills your Ferocity by 4 stacks and causes you to deal 100% increased damage to Injured enemies for 8 seconds.

Killing an enemy while The Hunter is present has a 15% chance to instantly reset its Cooldown and cause your next cast within 8 seconds to repeat its 7 strikes an additional time, up to 4 times.



