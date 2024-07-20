Barricade's Spiritborn Thrasher Build is Ready for Vessel of Hatred

|Ultimate Skill Passives
Resolution (Rank 3/3)
- Casting an Ultimate Skill grants 5/10/15% increased damage to Elites for 3 seconds. Double this bonus if you are only fighting one enemy.
Spiritual Attunement (Rank 1/3)
- Your maximum Vigor is increased by 10/20/30 while you have an Ultimate Skill equipped.
Initiative (Rank 1/3)
- Casting an Ultimate Skill makes you Unstoppable for 1/2/3 seconds.
Supremacy (Rank 3/3)
- Any enemies you kill while an Ultimate Skill is active grants a stack of Supremacy, each increasing your damage by 1/2/3%, up to 10/20/30%. When an Ultimate Skill ends, you gain 5 stacks of Supremacy, but you begin to lose one stack every second.