This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Shroud of False Death Mythic Unique Crafting Not Yet Available - Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.3
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 57 min ago
by
silec
Now that Patch 2.0.3 is live in Diablo 4, players have noticed that they can't craft the reintroduced
Shroud of False Death
at the Jeweler. Diablo Global Director of Community Adam Fletcher has clarified that the
Shroud of False Death
Mythic Unique can be crafted later today after all players have transitioned to the new patch, but it is
not
currently available until that time.
Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.3 Patch Notes Several Mythic Uniques Buffed in Patch 2.0.3 Mythic Unique Crafting Guide
Shroud of False Death
was
not available to players since Vessel of Hatred's launch
until now, due to several items needing additional tuning before they were reintroduced. While that tuning is now complete, players will need to wait just a bit longer to swap these Uniques into their builds to replace any placeholders that might have been used until now.
Players will be able to craft the
Shroud of False Death
Mythic Unique at the Jeweler in exchange for 2
Resplendent Spark
s, 6
Bac
, 6
Kry
, and 6
Moni
Runes.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Epstoday
on 2024-10-17T16:12:45-05:00
an what about Aspect of the Agile Wolf?
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post