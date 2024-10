Shroud of False Death

Azurewrath

Frostburn

Aspect of the Agile Wolf - Druid Legendary Aspect

Hi all -We will have a few items that will not be able to drop at the launch of Vessel of Hatred while we do some additional tuning on those items. The goal is to have these reworked and adjusted when we do reintroduce them. We plan on having these available again in a future update client patch shortly after launch.