This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.3 Datamined Changes - Mythic Unique Buffs
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 1 min ago
by
Wowhead
We've been hard at work datamining all the new Class changes for Diablo 4's Patch 2.0.3! Take a look at the raw data we've gathered below.
This datamined information comes directly from the Diablo 4 client. While some of it may differ from what was described in patch notes, this is the current information in Patch 2.0.3.
These changes may have already entered the game due to the nature of Blizzard's release process - while the items aren't necessarily new to this specific patch release, they are new to the latest comparison of patch changes.
Here are the datamined changes for build 2.0.3.58850, compared to 2.0.2.58822.
Companion
Shred's second and third additional attacks also perform a dash. In addition, Shred's Critical Strike Damage is increased by 30%\.
Stun Grenade Grenade
Payback passively grants you Vigor when you take damage. Payback is now also a Core Skill and consumes all available Vigor to increase its damage by 0.5%\ for each point spent. you had on cast.
Unlocked by completing Putrid completingPutrid Aquifer in Kehjistan OR salvaging a Legendary item with
Your Reinforcement Cooldown is reduced by \%\. After casting your Ultimate Skill, call your Reinforcement Mercenary for Reinforcement. is called. This cannot occur more than once each 30 seconds.
+\ 2 to Corpse Skills
Rogue
Your Reinforcement Cooldown is reduced by \%\. After casting your Ultimate Skill, call your Reinforcement Mercenary for Reinforcement. is called. This cannot occur more than once each 30 seconds.
Sorcerer, Druid, Barbarian, Rogue, Necromancer
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Cold Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Fire Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Lightning Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Physical Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Poison Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Shadow Damage
+77 110 All Stats
+114 160 All Stats
+75 110 All Stats
+111 160 All Stats
+331 900 Maximum Life
+232 600 Maximum Life
+222 600 Maximum Life
+365 800 Maximum Life
+222 800 Maximum Life
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Cold Damage
NEW
Sorcerer, Spiritborn Sorcerer
+77 110 All Stats
+114 160 All Stats
+365 800 Maximum Life
+464 1,200 Maximum Life
theBlacksmith the Blacksmith to Forge a Mythic Unique Cache. Cache
Also used at theJeweler the Jeweler with
Collected fromSalvaging from Salvaging a Mythic Unique at theBlacksmith the Blacksmith
+444 1,200 Maximum Life
+111 160 All Stats
+222 800 Maximum Life
+150 220 All Stats
+662 1,800 Maximum Life
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Cold Damage
+\ \ to Corpse Skills
Unlocks new look on salvage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Fire Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Cold Damage
REMOVED
Huntsman's Bow
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
REMOVED Spree Killer's Boots
REMOVED Spree Killer's Vest
REMOVED Spree Killer's Hands
REMOVED Spree Killer's Guise
REMOVED Spree Killer's Leggings
Requires Level 80 50
A collection of rewards for defeating the Rise of the Khazra, Dark Citadel. Contains gear including Ancestrals, Legendaries, and Uniques, as well as crafting materials, gems, and various currencies.
theBlacksmith,Occultist, the Blacksmith, Occultist, and
Salvaging Legendary, Unique, and Mythic Jewelry with an Item Power greater than 350 at theBlacksmith the Blacksmith
Cache Rewards fromThe from The Tree of Whispers
Bartering at the Mercenary Den
theJeweler the Jeweler to Craft Gems.
Also used at the Awakened Glyphstone inThe in The Pit of the Artificer to upgrade Rare Paragon Glyphs to Legendary.
Cache Rewards fromThe from The Tree of Whispers
A rare herb used in the upgrading of potions or crafting of elixirs & incense at theAlchemist the Alchemist
Tortured Gifts inHelltide in Helltide
Cache Rewards fromThe from The Tree of Whispers
An ancient token used by the Horadrim to enterThe enter The Pit of the Artificer in Cerrigar. Cerrigar
Tortured Gifts inHelltide in Helltide
Cache Rewards fromThe from The Tree of Whispers
theBlacksmith,Occultist, the Blacksmith, Occultist, and
Salvaging Legendary, Unique, and Mythic Weapons with an Item Power greater than 350 at theBlacksmith the Blacksmith
Cache Rewards fromThe from The Tree of Whispers
Bartering at the Mercenary Den
A clipping of herbs used in the upgrading of potions or crafting of elixirs & incense at theAlchemist the Alchemist
Tortured Gifts inHelltide in Helltide
theBlacksmith,Occultist, the Blacksmith, Occultist, and
Salvaging Legendary, Unique, and Mythic Armor with an Item Power greater than 350 at theBlacksmith the Blacksmith
Cache Rewards fromThe from The Tree of Whispers
Bartering at the Mercenary Den
theJeweler the Jeweler to Craft Gems.
Also used at the Awakened Glyphstone inThe in The Pit of the Artificer to upgrade Rare Paragon Glyphs to Legendary.
Cache Rewards fromThe from The Tree of Whispers
theJeweler the Jeweler to Craft Gems.
Also used at the Awakened Glyphstone inThe in The Pit of the Artificer to upgrade Rare Paragon Glyphs to Legendary.
Cache Rewards fromThe from The Tree of Whispers
Used to improve Ancestral items at the Blacksmith and Occultist
Tortured Gifts in Helltide
Bartering at the Mercenary Den
Used to improve Weapons and Jewelry at theBlacksmith,Occultist, andJeweler the Blacksmith, Occultist, and
Jeweler
Salvaging Weapons and Jewelry at theBlacksmith the Blacksmith
Used by theBlacksmith the Blacksmith to
Masterwork equipment. equipment
Used to improve Armor at theBlacksmith,Occultist, the
Blacksmith, Occultist, and
Salvaging Armor at theBlacksmith the Blacksmith
theJeweler the Jeweler to Craft Gems.
Also used at the Awakened Glyphstone inThe in The Pit of the Artificer to upgrade Rare Paragon Glyphs to Legendary.
Cache Rewards fromThe from The Tree of Whispers
theJeweler the Jeweler to Craft Gems.
Also used at the Awakened Glyphstone inThe in The Pit of the Artificer to upgrade Rare Paragon Glyphs to Legendary.
Cache Rewards fromThe from The Tree of Whispers
theJeweler the Jeweler to add sockets to Ancestral equipment. equipment
Very large bodies, such asWorld World Bosses
Bartering at the Mercenary Den
A powder used by the Occultist to craft a Nightmare Sigil which will transform a dungeon into aNightmare Dungeon. a
Nightmare Dungeon
Cache Rewards fromThe from The Tree of Whispers
Salvaging Sigils at theOccultist the Occultist
theJeweler the Jeweler to Craft Gems.
Also used at the Awakened Glyphstone inThe in The Pit of the Artificer to upgrade Rare Paragon Glyphs to Legendary.
Cache Rewards fromThe from The Tree of Whispers
theJeweler the Jeweler to Craft Gems.
Also used at the Awakened Glyphstone inThe in The Pit of the Artificer to upgrade Rare Paragon Glyphs to Legendary.
Cache Rewards fromThe from The Tree of Whispers
A crystal used to improve equipment at the Blacksmith,Occultist, Blacksmith, Occultist, and
Salvaging Rare, Legendary, Unique, and Mythic equipment at theBlacksmith the Blacksmith
Cache Rewards fromThe from The Tree of Whispers
Bartering at the Mercenary Den
Used to transmute Boss Summoning items at theAlchemist. the Alchemist.
Requires Level 1 60
REMOVED
Broken Ennead Amulet
REMOVED
Dented Zakarum Censer
REMOVED
Double Punctured Rotting Meat
REMOVED
Gnawed Bone
REMOVED
Infected Lacuni Blood
REMOVED
Inscribed Golden Coins
REMOVED
Jug of Dreg Swill
REMOVED
Rusted Zakarum Goblet
REMOVED
Severed Armored Tusk
REMOVED
Stained Mortar and Pestle
REMOVED
Unusually Cold Bell
REMOVED
Zakarum Talisman
Gain a shadow 1 shadows, from the Rogue's Dark Shroud, reducing damage taken per shadow.
Invoke the Rogue's Countering Concealment, Concealment for 5 seconds, gaining Dodge Chance, Movement Speed, Unstoppable, and Stealth.
Invoke the Druid's Earthen Bulwark, Bulwark for 3 seconds, granting yourself a Barrier.
(Overflow: Up to 100% Increased Size) Radius)
(Overflow: Up to 100% Increased Size) Radius)
Invoke the Druid's Petrify, Stunning enemies and increasing your Critical Strike Damage against them. restoring Primary Resource.
Spread within theGlacial the Glacial Fissure in the Fractured Peaks to summon a powerful enemy. Requires 12.
Cache Rewards fromThe from The Tree of Whispers
Bartering at the Mercenary Den
Used inAncient's in Ancient's Seat withinThe within The Darkened Way in Fractured Peaks to summon a powerful enemy. Requires 12.
Cache Rewards fromThe from The Tree of Whispers
Blood Maiden inHelltide in Helltide
Bartering at the Mercenary Den
Forged inHall in Hall of the Penitent within central Dry Steppes to summon a powerful enemy. Requires 12.
Cache Rewards fromThe from The Tree of Whispers
Tortured Gifts inHelltide in Helltide
Bartering at the Mercenary Den
Assembled beneath The Tree of Whispers within Malignant Burrow to summon a powerful enemy.
Cache Rewards fromThe from The Tree of Whispers
Bartering at the Mercenary Den
Merged inGaping in Gaping Crevasse in southern Kehjistan with Shard of Agony to summon a powerful enemy. Requires 2.
Acquired fromEcho from Echo of Varshan within the Malignant Burrow in Torment difficulties only by the one who performs the summoning.
Rarely found from World Bosses
Used in theHanged the Hanged Man's Hall in Kehjistan with Sandscorched Shackles to summon a powerful enemy. Requires 2.
Acquired fromThe from The Beast in the Icewithin theGlacial Ice within the Glacial Fissure in Fractured Peaks in Torment difficulties only by the one who performs the summoning.
Rarely found from World Bosses
Used in theHanged the Hanged Man's Hall in Kehjistan with Pincushioned Doll to summon a powerful enemy. Requires 2.
Acquired fromLord from Lord Zir withinThe within The Darkened Way in Fractured Peaks in Torment difficulties only by the one who performs the summoning.
Rarely found from World Bosses
Merged inGaping in Gaping Crevasse in southern Kehjistan with Mucus-Slick Egg to summon a powerful enemy. Requires 2.
Acquired fromGrigoire withinHall from Grigoire within Hall of the Penitent in Torment difficulties only by the one who performs the summoning.
Rarely found from World Bosses
Bring All the power has been drained from this stone item. It can no longer be used to the altar of powerful summon foes to unleash their full might. Acquired from delving into the depths of The Pit or World Bosses on World Tier 4: Torment. at an altar.
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Physical Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Fire Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Lightning Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Cold Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Poison Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Shadow Damage
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post