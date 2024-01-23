This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Seneschal Upgrading Bugged - Can't Progress Seasonal Questline
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 20 min ago
by
Arktane
Season of The Construct has burst from the sands, but robots aren't the only thing we have to fight. A bug has been reported that the Seneschal Companion is unable to be upgraded by some players.
Diablo 4 Patch 1.3 Datamined Changes Meteor Sorcerer Endgame Build Guide Now Live
Reddit user
johnieboy82
recently reported a bug that prevented them from upgrading their Seneschal Companion to complete an objective of the
Drums of the Vault
Seasonal Quest. This bug blocks their progress from not only upgrading their new electric pal, but continuing on through the Seasonal Questline. Numerous other players have also mentioned they are experiencing the same issue as of now. Interestingly, this quest was
revealed as bugged last night by Blizzard
for different reasons: it was causing Local Co-Op crashes for players on console.
Reddit Post
Image courtesy of
johnieboy82
.
This bug may throw a wrench in the gears, but Blizzard's development team are aware of the issue and are actively working to fix it. Lyricana, Diablo Community Manager confirmed that the team is hot on the trail of fixing the bug for our new SenBot.
The team is aware of this one; we're investigating.
diablo
diablo-4
diablo-iv
season-of-the-construct
seneschal-companion
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Skalor
on 2024-01-23T14:37:02-06:00
you can just logout and back then its not bugged anymore and become clickable
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post