New Unique Items Now Available in Diablo 4 Season 3 Database
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 35 min ago
by
Jaydaa
Are you planning to use one of the new Uniques items introduced with Season 3? Then look no further - our updated Diablo 4 database includes all new Unique items and their correct stats so you can plan out your build accordingly!
Diablo 4 Season 3 Database Diablo 4 Season 3 Best Leveling Builds
All Classes
Barbarian
Druid
Necromancer
Rogue
Sorcerer
Also, make sure to check out all the other updated entities in our updated database, like Skills, Paragon Nodes, Paragon Glyphs, and much more! You can find a list of all entities in our
Diablo 4 Database Hub
or by hovering over the "Database" tab in our main navigation on top of the page.
