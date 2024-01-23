Patch 10.2.6 Now on Encrypted Vendor Servers

Yarr!
ONE PIECE COLAB INC
PIRATES!
Let us sail the PTR seas!
Time for a visit from the Nightsquall
The 10.2.6 is REAAAALL
I'm guessing this patch is going to be whatever 'vampire survivors' minigame was teased previously? Perhaps revisiting island expedition locations to fight off waves of pirates?
Too bad 'twon't be released around September 19th wit' the pirates day event in-game. That would be a perfect time fer this t' come out.
I don’t know what this means, or what the content entails. But I really hope I can get a good eyepatch transmog for my warrior.
It’s just a dead zone between season 3 and season 4. Even tho the patch starts at that time, the season starts a week later, hence the dead zone sign.
Can't wait for another super short questline, 3 customization options, a crappy world event, and more touchy good feels!I really hope the War Within brings back some of the darkness in Warcraft. Dragonflight was a nice break but it's time to get serious again.
YARRRRRRR