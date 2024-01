Hi all -We would like to let players know that there is a quest currently in Season 3 titled 'Drums of the Vault" that is leading to a progression blocker for players on local co-op. We are working on a fix for this and plan to have this out later this week. We will update players once this has been addressed.A workaround for this is to not play this quest via local co-op on consoles until the fix has been released.Thanks again for your patience.