Season 4 Nightmare Dungeons Revealed
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 49 min ago
by
constvnt
Blizzard has announced the upcoming Nightmare Dungeons for Diablo 4’s Season 4 in today’s
Patch Notes for Patch 1.4.0
. Season 4 will feature 16 Nightmare Dungeons in World Tier 3 and 49 in World Tier 4, significantly more than the 30 Nightmare Dungeons available in Torment in past seasons. This will ultimately grant players more options and make it easier to avoid some of the more tedious, time-consuming Nightmare Dungeons.
The following Nightmare Dungeons will be available in Season 4:
World Tier 3: Nightmare
World Tier 4: Torment
With nearly twice as many Nightmare Dungeons, it will be easier for players to line up their Nightmare Sigils with Tree of Whispers Dungeons, meaning more chances at loot, experience, and materials. For more information on Nightmare Dungeons and the Tree of Whispers, check out our guides below.
Nightmare Dungeons Guide Tree of Whispers Guide
What Nightmare Dungeons are you most looking forward to running in Season 4? Let us know in the comments below!
