Two Druid Specific Items Datamined Phase 3 - Season of Discovery

I like this idea of catnip lol
Huge
neat
getting a hit of catnip prepull is hilarious and i'm all for it.
This is huge
omg
Dev team are bloody cooking here. This is incredible for feral druids and will make it so much easier on us not requiring Wolfshead Helm for our normal rotation. I guess the only question is does the enchant stack with the original Wolfshead Helm? I'd assume not but if it does, that would guarantee 100 energy every powershift.
still nothing posted about the change to Soul Link? You'd think metamorphosis not being able to use soul link in the latest PTR build would be news
Sod devs feel like classic class theorycrafting gurus. Such great changes. Praise the sun.
still trolling us ferals
Why why why why force the powershifting meta at all? Just stop it. Please.
Bro ...just give us ferals a single ability that does AoE damage ...just 1 my god all these runes and stuff and not 1 single AoE ability what the f...