Kill Tracker Added, Goblin Glue Rockets - More Datamined Plunderstorm Hotfixes

Kill tracker bugged for me. Didn't count any kills, player or NPC.
How about the Netherwing's Black Scales manuscript for those who finished the achiev in the past? Is it fixed already?
Yess! Finally a kill tracker! Time to set some records
plunderstorm getting more updates than retail ever does.. smh blizzard
Here comes all the PvE'rs complaining about having a kill counter.But can we please get a way to see Renown on the lobby screen without having to go into a match or fix some of the bugs in retail this patch put in like the health bar resetting and reps missing?
Kill counter is pointless, but good on them for fixing(?) the glue rockets. That was pretty dumb that I couldn't soulshape out of it when the whole point of soulshape is uninhibited mobility.
Nice update! Hoping Blizzard keeps up with this game mode with new cosmetics and such in the future. Nice to have a mode that I can just jump into for a good bit of fun.
This hotfix being pushed while I was in the middle of my first game of the day caused me to lose out on all my Plunder...lost the daily 800 + the quest plunder, ended up with like 400 instead of what I should have had.
Thank God! The kill tracker is really something awesome. Keep up the good work.
That's a shame, not playing anymore, got my 40 Renown xD
