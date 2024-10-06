Obducite Will Be the Only Masterworking Material in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred

Blizzard

Developer’s Note: Constantly needing to transmute Masterworking materials between 3 different rarities felt like a chore, so we've consolidated them into 1 unified material.

We also received feedback that Nightmare Dungeons were tedious to run, as most of the reward was baked into finishing the Dungeon. This made speed the only metric used to measure success. By replacing the Nightmare Dungeon's primary reward with something grindable like Obducite, every part of the Dungeon now provides a meaningful reward. From events to elite packs to bosses, everything has the chance to drop Obducite.

