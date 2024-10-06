This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
What is the Kurast Undercity in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred?
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 47 min ago
by
PopularTopular
In the latest
Diablo 4 Pre-launch Developer Update
, Blizzard provided more details about the newest timed-dungeon coming to Diablo 4 in Vessel of Hatred -
the Kurast Undercity
.
Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Developer Livestream Summary
A new feature coming in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred, the Kurast Undercity is a multi-floor timed Dungeon where defeating enemies increases the rewards and grants time bonuses. This new piece of content is recommended for players who are making their way to 60.
While completing the Kurast Undercity, players will be able to activate Tributes, which will increase the difficulty and the rewards. Selecting a Tribute will allow players to choose Bargain options, which can further customize their rewards.
An additional feature of the Kurast Undercity is the Portal Prankster - a new Treasure Goblin that is unique to this Dungeon. Players will need to chase this goblin through Portals to stop him from escaping, and claim his Bonus Chest!
Are you looking forward to leveling in the Kurast Undercity once Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred releases on October 8th? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!
