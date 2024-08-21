Scroll of Retempering Will Allow Item Tempering Resets in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred

Somewhat decent change but Master working is still far more dumb to me than bricking an item.You either bricked it or farmed/bought another one (never had to be a 3GA as 2GA is just as good in most cases)...But the full reset on the random rng 1/125 master working is complete BS... It should not fully reset an item but just go back to the rank before threshold of 25%...So once you get your correct stat in the first rng dice roll you can at least get to keep that...0 sense to fool anyone that farming this is fun or even remotely doable for all your items to roll what you want exactly...They aren't tradeable anymore too soo why the tedious boring 1/125 chance costing you in the 10 Bill and 50-100k neat for one item if you're unlucky like me... Insta quit type of gameplay.