March of the Goblins Event Now Live - Diablo 4
3 minutes ago
PopularTopular
The
March of the Goblins
event is now live in Diablo 4! This event will spawn Treasure Goblins all across Sanctuary, increase the duration of Greed Shrines, and increase the number of Goblins during the Avarice the Gold-Cursed World Boss.
March of the Goblins
will be available until September 3, 10 a.m. PDT!
March of the Goblins Event in Diablo 4
In addition to this event, the Gold and Experience bonus event,
Mother's Blessing
, has also been extended by one day, so make sure to take advantage of this double event while it lasts!
