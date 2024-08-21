This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Mother's Blessing is Now Live & Will Be Extended 1 Extra Day - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
21 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
While it has been a rocky start for the Diablo 4
Experience and Gold bonus event
, Mother's Blessing is now live in-game!
Diablo 4 Best Builds - Midseason Tier List
Greetings, Wanderers
The Mother’s Blessing event is now live, and players will see the experience and gold buffs active. Thank you for your patience!
During the event, players can earn multiplicative bonuses of 35% experience and 50% Gold for all characters. Originally expected to be available until August 27th at 10 a.m. PT, the event will be extended by one day to make up for the delay!
Which
Build
do you plan on playing during the Mother's Blessing event? Let us know in the comments down below!
