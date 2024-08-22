March of the Goblins Event Returns to Diablo 4 on August 27th at 10 a.m. PDT

Sanctuary’s Treasure Goblins have returned! This time, with elevated tenacity and renewed spoils. From August 27, 10 a.m.–September 3, 10 a.m. PDT, seek out hordes of these treasure hoarders to pilfer their loot bags for increased gold and coveted drops.

Lo and behold, reports of Treasure Goblin sightings have been significantly higher than normal! High and low these pesky buggers will go, stopping at nothing to amass Sanctuary’s riches for themselves.

Tall tales about these glimmering goblins have spun up from Kyovashad to Gea Khul: patrols claimed to have witnessed Treasure Goblins budding out of thin air after one is attacked. An adventurer, knackered by their recent descent into a dungeon, claimed to be seeing double—Treasure Goblins wandering in pairs. Even Horadric scholars have joined in the clamor. They foretell Greed Shrines with increased frequency and throngs of Treasure Goblins rushing to the site of a slain Avarice the Gold-Cursed, like robbers to a royal’s grave.

There is a vast treasure hiding in gold-lined sacks. Prepare to chase after it!