How to Play Diablo 4 Through Xbox PC Game Pass
Diablo IV
30 minutes ago
Arktane
If you want to hack and slash through Demons while having access to a massive library of games on PC, there's good news for you - Diablo 4 is
now available on Xbox PC Game Pass
! But how do you go about playing Diablo 4 on Game Pass? Let's break down all the steps to get you going so you can jump right into Sanctuary to battle demons.
First, you'll have to install the
Xbox App from the Microsoft Store website
or the Microsoft Store App.
After the Xbox App is installed, launch it to continue. If you don't have a Microsoft account, you will need to make one - it only takes a few seconds.
Once you're logged in to the Xbox App, search for Diablo 4 in the search bar at the top of the window, then click on the install button. When you do, you will be prompted to install the Battle.net App.
As part of the installation process, you will also be asked to link your Microsoft and Battle.net accounts. If you do not already have a Battle.net account, you will be required to make one. In order to link your Microsoft account to your Battle.net account, log in to Battle.net and go to the
connections section of your account settings
.
Once Battle.net is installed and your accounts are linked, that's it - you will be able to install the game and jump right into playing!
Will you be wandering into Sanctuary by taking advantage of this PC Game Pass availability? Let us know in the comments below!
