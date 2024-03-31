2 Bullions (Dinars) From Weekly Dungeon Quest in Season 4

cant wait for pet battle week xd
wtf is a Dinar?
"This quest confirms it, as 2 Bullions from a Weekly quest seems like a lot!" - yes, pls wowhead writer, do tell the devs they are too generous, I mean, who wouldn't like to grind bullions 0.5 of em per week from doing 10 mythic dungeons, no? *eyes rolling*Maybe some people don't want to play the entirety of 4-6 months every single week to get the bullion to get the xmog stuff?Especially since not everybody is playing with alts to game the system.
Waiting for the usual Tomrus take where he says it should be 500 dinars, so you can pick the entire loot table week 1.
thats never going to stay in...too good to be true
Bullion is a funny name
Probably the only way the could get anybody to do this lame weekly on season 4.
This is perfect, instead of a random piece of gear you get to choose. Good move
Absolutely zero chance this makes it to live.
hope this makes it to live. i love the dinar system and anything to increase the number of dinar you get is good. no need to farm all season to get bis weapons and trinkets when you can just get them playing the game like it should be
There were 5 weekly quests until now:Complete 4 dungeons on Mythic difficulty.Complete 5 Timewalking dungeons.Complete 10 World Quests in the Dragon Isles.Win 4 Battleground matches.Win 10 Arena Skirmish battles.Defeat 5 players through Find Battle with a team of level 25 pets.If Emissary of War is the only way to get Bullions that means 2 Bullions every 6 weeks. I hope there will be another sources to get them.
Imagine if you could just get Fyralath week one, before you'd already cleared all the content and didn't need it anymore.Obviously this is too generous and needs to change.