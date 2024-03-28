This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Now Live on Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC
Diablo IV
54 minutes ago
Jezartroz
Diablo 4 is now live on Xbox Game Pass for both Console and PC players!
Diablo 4 on Xbox Game Pass
Diablo 4 coming to PC Game Pass opens up access to a large amount of new players, which has the potential that Diablo 4 will get a sudden influx of fresh faces. With Season 4 on the horizon and Diablo 4's first-ever PTR beginning next week, the timing of this launch is perfect for new players to experience the freshest view of Diablo 4 possible.
Comment by
auranim
on 2024-03-28T15:19:27-05:00
And to think I paid 40% of the monthly minimum wage in my country for this game merely a year ago...
Comment by
minka25
on 2024-03-28T15:35:24-05:00
And to think I paid 40% of the monthly minimum wage in my country for this game merely a year ago...
Then you just shouldnt do this.
Comment by
AlakeiThancan
on 2024-03-28T15:37:29-05:00
And to think I paid 40% of the monthly minimum wage in my country for this game merely a year ago...
And it gave you a one year early access. It's not like you wasted that money.
Also ... We've known about the microsoft merger for like 4 years now, it was VERY obvious Diablo 4 was gonna be on the game pass eventually
EDIT : Also, it's not like the game is "free" now. It's part of a rental package. If you stop your gamepass subscription, you lose access to Diablo 4 as well, while i your case, you personally own it.
