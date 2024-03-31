Noblegarden 2024 Event Preview - New Mount and Transmog Drop, Pet and Toy from Vendor

Noblegarden springs to life from 1 April through 8 April. Sport your bunny ears and hop to it by hunting for eggs, eating delectable chocolate, and collecting toys, pets, etc.The great feast of Noblegarden has long been celebrated by the races of the Alliance and recently adopted by those of the Horde. During this joyous event, it is customary for the nobles and lords from each race to hide coins, candy, and the occasional treasures within special eggs painted to look like wildflowers. These eggs are then scattered around major cities for the citizenry to find.When:
1–8 AprilWhere:
Visit Azure Watch, Dolanaar, Goldshire, Kharanos, Brill, Razor Hill, Bloodhoof Village, Falconwing Square, or Valdrakken to join in the festivities.Currency:
Noblegarden Chocolates are used as currency during this holiday to purchase garments, mounts, pets, and other special rewards. These can be collected by completing quests and opening the eggs found in the event areas.
New This YearValdrakken is decked out in Noblegarden festiveness, and the quests “A Tisket, a Tasket, a Noblegarden Basket” and “The Great Egg Hunt” are now available.
Defend Against Disruptive DucksFurious ducks, led by the druid Daetan Swiftplume, disrupt the Noblegarden festivities in Goldshire and Razor Hill. Discover Daetan’s hideout and scare off the disruptive ducks. To start the “What the Duck” quest, seek out Zinnia Brooks in Goldshire or Sylnaria Fareflame in Razor Hill.
Find a giant golden egg that appears in the area and drag it to Daetan’s nest to summon him. Defeat Daetan daily for a chance at some desirable new rewards: Noble Flying Carpet
mount, level 60-70 only. Spring Reveler’s Turquoise Attire
transmog set piece (Sun Hat, Pants, Dress, Boots, Belt). The following fresh rewards can also be acquired during this season's Noblegarden festivities:
The Lovely Duckling
battle pet can be obtained from the Noblegarden Alliance vendor and Horde merchant.
After completing the yearly questline, “What the Duck?” receive the Duck Disguiser toy as a quest reward. Holiday Activities Daily Quests
The Great Egg Hunt rewards you with money, a small amount of experience, and a Blossoming Branch in exchange for Brightly Colored Shell Fragments gathered during your travels.Egg Hunting
Search around Azure Watch, Dolanaar, Goldshire, Kharanos, Brill, Razor Hill, Bloodhoof Village, or Falconwing Square for these (mostly) well-hidden Brightly Colored Eggs. To help you get to them more quickly, you’ll want to purchase an Egg Basket from the Noblegarden merchants and vendors to increase your speed and beat the competition.Brightly Colored Eggs will often contain delicious chocolate you can eat or use to purchase items from the Noblegarden merchants and vendors including, toys, costumes, and mounts. These eggs can also contain a variety of special items.
The Noble Gardener's Hearthstone summons a flurry of springtime critters to whisk you away. Here are some of the items you could either find in Brightly Colored Eggs or purchase from vendors with Noblegarden Chocolates:New! A Drake’s Big Basket of Eggs:
This toy equips your Dragonriding drake with a festive basket filled with eggs while they fly through the Dragon Isles skies.Toy:
Noble Gardener’s HearthstoneAppearances:
Blue Spring Circlet, Brown Spring Circlet, Yellow Spring CircletMounts:
Swift SpringstriderPets:
Mystical Spring Bouquet, Spring Rabbit’s Foot, Noblegarden BunnyCostumes and Fun Items:
Festival Garments, Blossoming Branch, Egg Basket, Spring Flowers, Noblegarden EggConsumables:
Mages can purchase the Tome of Polymorph: Rabbit in exchange for 100 Noblegarden Chocolates.Noblegarden Finery
Show off your style by strutting your stuff through town while wearing some of the great Noblegarden fineries. These can either be found within Brightly Colored Eggs or purchased from the merchants and vendors.Achievements
Completing 8 Noblegarden Achievements will reward the title “the Noble” and count toward the What a Long Strange Trip It’s Been meta-achievement.
WoW ClassicThe great feast of Noblegarden is also celebrated in WoW Classic from April 9–15! To join in the celebration, visit Alliance and Horde starting areas. Also, tighten your bunny ears and get hopping to complete Noblegarden activities to get the Noble Gardener
meta-achievement for What A Long, Strange Trip It's Been
.Spring into action so you don’t miss any of the holiday fun!