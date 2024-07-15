This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
Exclusive Diablo 4 Season 5 Changes Preview from Rob2628
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 59 min ago
by
Wowhead
With the
official reveal of the Spiritborn Class
looming on the horizon, players have been clamoring for more information on the future of Diablo 4 - and while the Spiritborn aren't coming until Season 6 with Vessel of Hatred, Season 5 has plenty of changes in store for us ahead of the expansion launch.
Content creator and Barbarian Extraordinaire
Rob2628
recently met with Blizzard developers alongside other creators and received an exclusive first look at Season 5 changes. Rob was kind enough to share these changes on his most recent stream - take a look at our summary notes below!
Rob2628 on Twitch Rob2628 on YouTube
These notes are a summary of the teaser provided by Rob on his stream; these notes are not complete. Blizzard will release official Season 5 patch notes at some point in the future.
General Changes
Adjusted main stat scaling to make up for the additional item slots that Barbarians and Rogue have.
Necromancers and Sorcerers now receive 1% damage per 8 Intelligence, used to be 1% damage per 10 Intelligence.
Druids now receive 1% damage per 8 Willpower, used to be 1% damage per 10 Willpower.
Rogues now receive 1% damage per 9 Dexterity, used to be 1% damage per 10 Dexterity.
Experience bonus per monster level difference is now uncapped, used to be capped at 15%.
Temper Manuals
Natural Finesse
Damage to Close Enemies reduced from 85% to 55%.
Consumables
Profane Mindcage
Has been added to the game permanently.
Enchanting
Enchanting no longer costs
Angelbreath
.
Endgame Changes
The Pit
The stacking debuff that increases damage taken after getting hit by the Pit boss' abilities is going to remain.
Helltide
Readjusted Baneful Heart drop rate.
Blood Maiden now only requires 2 Baneful Hearts to be summoned in World Tier 1 and World Tier 2.
Infernal Hordes
Significantly increased the rewards from Infernal Hordes.
Spoils of Greater Equipment chest cost to open reduced from 250 to 60 Burning Aether.
Spoils of Equipment chest cost to open reduced from 25 to 20 Burning Aether.
Spoils of Materials chest cost to open reduced from 25 to 20 Burning Aether.
Timer per wave reduced from 90 to 60 seconds.
Increased amount of monsters per wave.
Doubled all Burning Aether drops.
Pets can now pick up Burning Aether.
Boss health on the PTR was bugged and was therefore decreased.
New Tiers 9 and 10 are coming with the Midseason Patch.
Barbarian Class Changes
Key Passives
Unconstrained
Damage reduced from 100% to 35%.
Walking Arsenal
Damage reduced from 12% to 8%.
Damage reduced from 20% to 10% while all three damage bonuses are active.
Attack Speed reduced from 20% to 10% while all three damage bonuses are active.
Unbridled Rage
Damage reduced from 100% to 45%.
Gushing Wounds
Previous - When causing an enemy to Bleed, you have a chance equal to your Critical Strike Chance to increase the Bleed amount by 140% of your Critical Strike Damage bonus.
Overpowering a Bleeding enemy creates an explosion that inflicts 85% Bleeding damage over 5 seconds.
Now - When causing an enemy to Bleed, you have a chance equal to your Critical Strike Chance to increase the Bleed amount by 70%. The Bleed amount is further increased by 100% of your Critical Strike Damage bonus.
Overpowering a Bleeding enemy creates an explosion that inflicts 120% Bleeding damage over 5 seconds.
Temper Manuals
Barbarian Protection
Removed the
Barbarian Protection
Temper Manual.
Druid Class Changes
Skills
Boulder
Damage increased from 46% to 70%.
Rabies
is now baseline.
Blood Howl
Now baseline tagged as a Shout skill.
Key Passives
Perfect Storm
Damage increased from 30% to 40%.
Earthen Might
Chance increased from 5% to 10%.
Aspects
Stormclaw's Aspect
Maximum damage increased from 30% to 40%.
Aspect of the Blurred Beast
Maximum damage increased from 40% to 55%.
Aspect of Retaliation
Maximum damage increased from 30% to 35%.
Seismic-shift Aspect
No longer adds a cooldown to
Earth Spike
.
Balanced Aspect
Spirit Generation increased from 20% to 50%.
Runeworker's Conduit Aspect
Aspect is being changed.
Uniques
Björnfang's Tusks
Björnfang's Tusks
is now a Ring, changed from being Gloves.
Paragon
Thunderstruck
Damage cap increased from 40% to 60%.
Survival Instincts
Damage cap increased from 50% to 60%.
Earthen Devastation
Damage cap increased from 40% to 60%.
Necromancer Changes
Skills
Lucky Hit Chance of most skills increased by ~50%.
Example:
Sever
Lucky Hit Chance increased from 25% to 40%.
Explosion can now trigger Lucky Hit effects.
Aspects
Aspect of Bursting Bones
Now scales with size increase from
Path of Trag'Oul
.
Inexorable Reaper's Aspect
Minimum cooldown reduced from 7 to 6 seconds.
Paragon
Bloodbath
Overpower damage increased from 35% to 70%.
Blood Begets Blood
Damage increased from 5% to 10%.
Damage cap increased from 30% to 50%.
Temper Manuals
Blood Finesse
Blood Damage increased from 55% to 80%.
Blood Overpower Damage increased from 85% to 105%.
Damage while Fortified increased from 55% to 80%.
Shadow Finesse
Shadow Damage Over Time increased from 75% to 90%.
Darkness Damage increased from 55% to 80%.
Rogue Class Changes
Skills
Flurry
Damage increased from 94% to 130%.
Lucky Hit Chance increased from 15% to 20%.
Further upgrade node changes.
Bug fix: no longer increases its maximum value.
Class Specializations
Preparation
Duration increased from 8 to 10 seconds.
Uniques
Windforce
No longer causes Knock Back.
Paragon
Exploit Weakness
No longer executes Elites.
No Witnesses
Damage cap increased from 35% to 45%.
Duration increased from 8 to 10 seconds.
Sorcerer Class Changes
Skills
Damage of all Core and Mastery skills increased by 15-20%.
Hydra
Damage increased from 14% to 18%.
Ice Armor
Barrier increased from 25% to 56% of your Maximum Life.
Passives
Warmth
Healing increased.
Align the Elements
Damage Reduction cap increased from 40% to 60%.
Mana Shield
Damage Reduction increased from 8% to 10%.
Key Passives
Combustion
damage increased from 20% to 60%.
Shatter
damage increased from 30% to 45% but no longer receives damage from itself.
Aspects
Aspect of Splintering Energy
Maximum damage increased from 25% to 40%.
Lightning Rod Aspect
Aspect is being changed.
Snowveiled Aspect
Aspect is being changed.
Uniques
Axial Conduit
Unique item is being changed.
Paragon
Burning Instinct
Damage cap increased from 40% to 80%.
Now receives 1% damage for every 20 Intelligence you have, down from 25 Intelligence.
Ceaseless Conduit
Damage cap increased from 60% to 120%.
Now receives 2% damage for every 20 Intelligence you have, down from 3%.
Elemental Summoner
Damage cap increased from 30% to 60%.
Now receives 10% damage of the total amount of your Bonus Damage with Fire, Lightning, and Cold, up from 5%.
Frigid Fate
Damage cap increased from 30% to 60%.
Now receives 20% damage of the total amount of your Bonus Damage with Cold, up from 10%.
Searing Heat
Damage cap increased from 30% to 60%.
Now receives 20% damage of the total amount of your Bonus Damage with Fire, up from 10%.
Icefall
Damage increased from 18% to 25%.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 2 Comments
Hide 2 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
DreadfuryDK
on 2024-07-15T20:51:10-05:00
Yo wait, hold up, Sorc's about to go nuclear this season.
Comment by
Photek
on 2024-07-15T23:28:29-05:00
Yo yo no more angelbreth drought yo yo
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post