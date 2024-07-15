Blizzard Blog: Tune in to the Spiritborn Reveal Livestream on July 18

Get an in-depth look at the Spiritborn, a class entirely new to the Diablo series, during a special livestream on July 18 at 11 a.m. PDT!

Join community director Adam Fletcher, game director Brent Gibson, associate narrative designer Eleni Rivera-Colon, art director Nick Chilano, and game designer Bjorn Mikkelson, as they reveal details about the Spiritborn’s story, art, design, gameplay, and more. There will also be a Q&A segment at the end of the stream for players to field their questions directly to the team.

Visit our official Diablo Twitch, YouTube and X channels to watch live! Following the Spiritborn Reveal Livestream’s conclusion, we’ll post another article with a video of the livestream so you can catch up on the details if you miss them.