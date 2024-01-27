Diablo 4 Patch 1.3.1 Expected Next Week - Blizzard Reacts to Feedback

d4 bad
They do have to do something. Season 3 is really lame. The pets provided no game play changes compared to hearts or vampric abilities, and the vaults feel identical and uninteresting. In general the seasons have felt meh, but I'm comparing it in my head to Path of Exile, which has had a decade to create a vast array of varied content. Yet I still enjoy D3 more than D4 for some reason. Really had high hopes for D4, but now I'm just gonna stick around this season til Last Epoch hits.
I am a huge POE Fan and i played over 100 hours this season alone. But the campaign was annoying, transitioning from char A to MF Tornado was annoying - and doing 300+ jungle maps in a row is not great content.POE has its own problems and it had seasons where you ignored season mechanics most of the time. Last season or crucible were not good IMO. So i find the D4 Bashing way over the top. I just think they should target 4 months seasons to have more time in development. And S3 sadly didnt deliver. The patch helps, but the game really needs loot filters (loot 2.0) and more endgame content/crafting. D4 simply is 10 years of development behind POE.
what in the world is going on with the D4 dev team?