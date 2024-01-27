This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
How to Find the Journals of Zoltun Kulle - Diablo 4 Season of The Construct
Diablo IV
Posted
2 minutes ago
by
Arktane
As you progress through the Season of The Construct Questline, you may have stumbled upon a side quest called
Kulle's Heart
, which asks you to collect the journals of Zoltun Kulle. These journals document the whole story behind the mysterious vaults and how the events of the season came to happen. Collecting them all might take a bit of time, but it is easily completed as you go.
Diablo 4 Patch 1.3.0a - Seneschal Improvements Nightmare Dungeon Tier List Now Updated for Season 3
The first entry to be found is , which can be found within Gatehall on a table in the same room as the Stash, Wardrobe, and Healer.
The second journal, , is found on the same table as entry #5 after defeating Malphas during the Seasonal Quest
The Miracle
, which is the penultimate quest of the series.
The last three remaining journal entries all come from the same source - but there is a catch. These are all obtained from
Wardwoven Chests
.
The Wardwoven Chest is the orange container with the floating sigil above.
In order to open a
Wardwoven Chest
, you must enter a Vault and offer at least one to gain three stacks of
Zoltun's Warding
per pearl spent. These stacks will deteriorate when hit by traps within the Vault. For the chest to open at the end of the Vault, you must have a minimum number of stacks of the
Zoltun's Warding
buff still active. The remaining journal entries for the quest will be rewarded
randomly
from the
Wardwoven Chests
, so it may take a number of runs to acquire them all.
If you want to learn more about the Vaults to help you track down the remaining Journal Entries, feel free to check out our guide on the Vaults and Nightmare Vaults.
Diablo 4 Vaults and Nightmare Vaults Guide
This quest might take a while - so don't get discouraged! Just keep running Vaults until you've fully uncovered the mysteries behind the Loom.
diablo
diablo-4
diablo-iv
season-of-the-construct
