Diablo 4 Patch 1.3.0a - Seneschal Improvements & Quality-of-Life Changes

Hi all -We first want to thank the Diablo community for the feedback since the launch of Season 3 earlier this week. We have been listening and collecting feedback and will be releasing a patch late tonight (Patch 1.3.0a). This patch helps with some changes and fixes to a few key items we have been hearing in the feedback including the Seneschal Construct, Vaults & Arcane Tremors and the Echo of Malphus. You can read the patch notes in the link below.Diablo IV Patch Notes — Diablo IV — Blizzard News
The team will continue to monitor feedback over the weekend and we have another patch planned (1.3.1) next week. We are aiming to provide notes for that early next week.Thanks again to everyone providing feedback for this season.