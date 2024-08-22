This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Free to Play on Steam Until August 27th - 40% Discount Until September 2nd
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 1 min ago
by
PopularTopular
After revealing
Mercenaries, the Dark Citadel Co-Op experience, & Party Finder
at gamescom, Diablo 4 has also gone
free-to-play on Steam
through August 27th! This free trial happens to coincide with the
Mother's Blessing
experience and Gold bonus event perfectly. Now could be the best time to hop into Diablo 4 to try it out before the Vessel of Hatred expansion launches on October 8th!
Play Diablo 4 for free on Steam until August 27th!
Do you plan on trying out Diablo 4 during this free trial period? Are you looking forward to the Vessel of Hatred release in October? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!
