All New Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4 Season 5
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 3 min ago
by
silec
We've been hard at work digging into the Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR, and we've discovered all the new Legendary Aspects going into Season 5 - take a look!
Season 5 Legendary Aspects in the Diablo 4 Database
General
Barbarian
Druid
Necromancer
Rogue
Sorcerer
