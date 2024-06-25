This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
All Season Journey Rewards Coming in Diablo 4 Season 5
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 32 min ago
by
PopularTopular
With the
pre-download of the Season 5 PTR
, we have been able to uncover some of the Season Journey rewards that will become available once Diablo 4 Season 5 goes live on August 8th!
Chapter 1 Rewards
First Journey Cache
- Contains Consumables, such as Elixirs and
Murmuring Obols
.
First Journey Crafting Cache
- Contains Crafting Materials, such as Herbs and Gem Fragments.
First Journey Equipment Cache
- Contains a Legendary Weapon, Gloves, and Amulet for your class.
Chapter 2 Rewards
Second Journey Cache
- Contains a Temper Manual and Consumables, such as Elixirs and
Baneful Heart
s.
Second Journey Crafting Cache
- Contains Crafting Materials, such as Herbs and
Veiled Crystal
s.
Second Journey Equipment Cache
- Contains a Legendary Weapon, Pants, and Ring for your class.
Chapter 3 Rewards
Third Journey Cache
- Contains Consumables, such as
Sigil Powder
and
Baneful Heart
s.
Third Journey Crafting Cache
- Contains Crafting Materials, such as Chapter 4 Rewards
Fourth Journey Cache
- Contains a Temper Manual and Consumables, such as
Profane Mindcage
s and a
Scroll of Amnesia
.
Fourth Journey Crafting Cache
- Contains Crafting Materials, such as
Veiled Crystal
s and
Forgotten Soul
s.
Fourth Journey Equipment Cache
- Contains a Legendary Weapon, Helm, and Ring for your class.
Fourth Journey Summoning Cache
- Contains Summoning Materials to challenge Bosses in World Tier IV: Torment.
Chapter 5 Rewards
Slayer's Cache
- Contains Consumables, such as
Runeshard
s and a
Scroll of Amnesia
.
Slayer's Crafting Cache
- Contains Crafting Materials, such as
Obducite
and
Scattered Prism
s.
Slayer's Equipment Cache
- Contains two Ancestral Legendaries and an Ancestral Unique for your class.
Slayer's Summoning Cache
- Contains Summoning Materials to challenge Bosses in World Tier IV: Torment.
Chapter 6 Rewards
Champion's Cache
- Contains a Temper Manual and Consumables, such as
Runeshard
s and Scrolls of Amnesia.
Champion's Crafting Cache
- Contains Crafting Materials, such as
Ingolith
and
Scattered Prism
s.
Champion's Equipment Cache
- Contains two Ancestral Legendaries and an Ancestral Unique for your class.
Champion's Summoning Cache
- Contains
Stygian Stone
s and other Summoning Materials to challenge Tormented Echo Bosses.
Chapter 7 Rewards
Destroyer's Cache
- Contains Consumables, such as
Runeshard
s and Scrolls of Amnesia.
Destroyer's Crafting Cache
- Contains Crafting Materials, such as
Neathiron
and
Scattered Prism
s.
Destroyer's Equipment Cache
- Contains two Ancestral Legendaries and two Ancestral Uniques for your class.
Destroyer's Summoning Cache
- Contains
Stygian Stone
s and other Summoning Materials to challenge Tormented Echo Bosses.
The Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR will become available on Tuesday, June 25th! What are you most looking forward to testing during the Season 5 PTR? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!
1
Comment by
Zetaprime82
on 2024-06-25T05:27:24-05:00
Why does it say
Diablo 4 Season 5 goes live on August 8th!
when inngame it still says August 6th ?
1
