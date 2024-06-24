This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
All New Uniques in Diablo 4 Season 5
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 34 min ago
by
Jezartroz
We've been hard at work digging into the Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR, and we've discovered all the new Unique Items going into Season 5 - take a look!
General Uniques
Barbarian Uniques
Druid Uniques
Necromancer Uniques
Rogue Uniques
Sorcerer Uniques
1
Comment by
terrifying1376
on 2024-06-24T22:08:48-05:00
rogue weapon is cool
1
