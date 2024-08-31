This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
All Four New Mythic Uniques Found in Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.1 PTR
Diablo IV
Posted
55 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
With the pre-download of the Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.1 PTR, we've found a new Mythic Unique - bringing the total number of these powerful items added in this build to four!
We
previously posted
on the three Mythic Uniques mentioned in the
official Patch 2.0.1 Patch Notes
released by Blizzard. The three showcase Mythics,
Heir of Perdition
,
Shattered Vow
, and
Shroud of False Death
, gave us some interesting insights - including fascinating new implicits.
However, as we looked deeper, we found yet another Mythic Unique that wasn't mentioned on stream or in the patch notes -
Nesēkēm, the Herald
!
This new Mythic Unique is a Glaive - meaning
only
Spiritborn will be able to use it. With a guaranteed Critical Strike effect, it will be interesting to see how this plays out in the meta for Spiritborn builds!
