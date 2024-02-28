Season of Discovery Phase 2 DPS Rankings - Third Week of Gnomeregan

Shows everything that is wrong with SoD.
Oh look at the bottom of the meters! Ret palas and other classes that can't afford a respec.
every week the same mistake: all classes are differentiated even for frost mage, troll tanks speces, etc. And warlock? just dps. We can guess that it's destro but what about afflie? Is this spec still in game?
#buff ranged hunter
as a mage player that will always refuse to play fire cause I absolutely hate the spec this makes me sad.
RANGED HUNTER FIGHT BACK
People need to stop whining so much over who is on the top. I playe as a ret paladin, had a blast topping the meters last phase and now we dont, which ofc sucks, but blizzard themselves said before phase 2, that they might shake things up and turn everything upside down. Last phase melees were topping the meters now its the range time to shine. next phase might be different, so calm down
Call the IRS, Shamans arent paying their hybrid tax. Their tank spec doing more dmg than both druid specs. Really needed that buff huh?