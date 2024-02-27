Hotfixes Class Tuning, Engineering Bomb, Armor Reduction - Season of Discovery

High-Yield Radiation Bomb adjusted:



Its slow effect can now be removed with snare removal effects. Its damage-over-time is now correctly Nature damage and a Poison effect (was Magical).

The initial damage of the bomb now works on enemies that are typically immune to slows.

The initial damage of the bomb will now always go off when it hits.

Developers’ notes: The higher armor values on certain mechanical enemies in Gnomeregan was correct and intended, but we will adjust the armor on Crowd Pummeler 9-60 and Mekingeer Thermaplugg slightly to provide up to a 10% increase in physical damage received, depending on modifiers present. We also checked the Mechanical Managerie, and it is using the correct armor values.

Lifebloom mana cost reduced by 50%.



Developers’ notes: Lifebloom refunds half its new base mana cost per stack when it expires or is dispelled. This part has always functioned in this way, and we’ve seen a bit of confusion around how the mana return portion of Lifebloom functions.

Dual Wield Specialization no longer grants a 30% damage bonus to Raptor Strike for wielding two weapons of the same type.

Chronostatic Preservation no longer checks for a target within range or line of sight on the first cast. Its tooltip states that it has an Unlimited range, andthe first part of the ability now does, but the unleashed heal has a range of 40 yards (46 yards talented), which is unchanged.

Crusader Strike now deals Holy damage instead of Physical damage, ignoring armor, and is now affected by Holy damage prevention. Crusader Strike is still considered a melee attack, and not a spell.

Seal of Martyrdom can no longer trigger Art of War, and will no longer be triggered by Frost Oil or other weapon procs.

Redirect no longer triggers or is affected by the global cooldown, and its own cooldown has been reduced to 10 seconds.



Developers’ notes: when Redirect is combined in a macro with other Combo Point related abilities, it often does not function as expected. We recommend not including it in such macros.

Two-Handed Mastery rune now also provides 10% increased Attack Power and 10% increased chance to hit with spells after hitting a target with a two-handed weapon.

Shamanistic Rage rune now grants 5% of the Shaman’s maximum mana per

second, instead of a value scaling from Attack Power, Spell Power, or Healing Power.

second, instead of a value scaling from Attack Power, Spell Power, or Healing Power. Spirit of the Alpha rune now grants the casting Shaman 20% increased Attack Power if they cast the spell on a target other than themselves.

Earth Shield mana cost reduced by 67%, and charges increased from 3 to 9. The base amount healed now properly scales with level and is about 50% higher than previously at level 40.

Power Surge tooltip revised to clarify functionality. This rune periodically grants mana every 5 seconds, equal to 15% of the Shaman’s intellect. Some potential timing issues that could have sometimes made it give less mana than intended have been fixed.

Ancestral Guidance cooldown reduced to 1 minute (was 2 minutes).

Rallying Cry now correctly benefits the Warrior’s entire raid (was: the Warrior’s party only).

The increased armor value of certain mechanical bosses in Gnomeregan has been reduced slightly.Living Seed now heals for 50% of the critical heal that planted the seed (was 30%). This heal now blooms from non-periodic healing received, in addition to any damage taken.Nourish mana cost reduced by 27%.Moonkin Form now also reduces the mana cost of Moonfire by 50% and increases Moonfire periodic damage by 50%. Sunfire also benefits from this change.Moonkins can now cast non-healing Restoration spells without cancelling their shapeshift. This includes: Remove Curse, Remove Poison, Abolish Poison, Innervate, Rebirth, Revive, Mark of the Wild, and Gift of the Wild.Fury of Stormrage improved: when this rune makes Healing Touch instant, it now also makes it castable in all shapeshift forms.Lacerate critical strikes can now trigger Primal Fury.Nourish is now instant cast when Fury of Stormrage is active. Nourish no longer breaks Moonkin form when Fury of Stormrage is used to cast an instant version of the spell.Main Gauche now generates 3 combo points on your target and base Energy cost reduced to 15.Just a Flesh Wound threat bonus increased such that Rogue tanks will generate approximately 30% more threat.