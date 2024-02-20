Hotfixes for Class Tuning - Season of Discovery

NO &*!@ING WAY THEY THINK SHURIKEN TOSS IS JUST SUPPOSED TO BE LIKE AVENGERS SHEILD AND CHAIN LIGHTNING. Its not good enough 100% AP scaling or just remove it and make something else.
How long until world buffs persist through death?
Yet again spells being broken and op or reverted back yet again no warriors cus let's make the warriors %^&* and not played cus people cry spell casters do enough DMG and Regens stop buffing every class so they're broke. And some classes are obsolete
First time with vanilla and first time with a warrior and blizzards really making it to the point of why even play warrior anymore
They better give us titans grip for phase 3/4 for warriors because isc if they were the top in original vanilla no caster should be able to 1-2 shot shamans 3-5 shot 2k -3.5k damage while warriors charge die maybe hit 200-800 crit if lucky maybe you'll get 1k + if rng is nice the damage out put isn't right
Don't get me wrong, I know Warriors have been at the top of the charts in classic, but I can't help but feel we're getting a little underdeveloped here. No changes in any SoD stuff, just some nerfs for p1 runes. I love playing warrior, but I'm already a mediocre player so I feel like I'm falling behind further.
My favorite part of SOD P2 is readin all the warriors complain. LOVING IT!
I love reading warriors cry, the best part is then reading how other classes previously said that warriors are op, and said warriors responding with "get over it", "cry me a river", "just get good", etc.Hilarious. my jar of warrior's tears is overflowing
What's wrong with warriors? They are mid-tier.
warriors have always been tryhards
Wait isnt Fiery Weapon 240 enchant? Meaning not accessible
Shuriken Toss should make more damage or extra aggro. Is so bad!
I really wish they'd nerf M Tindral so I can play SoD this phase