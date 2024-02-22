Hotfixes for Class Tuning Mage, Rogue, Shaman, Warlock - Season of Discovery

Damn it, I just hit 40 yesterday. That exp woulda been really useful...
can we please fix1. shadowstep on Global Cooldown.Shadowstep not working on ledgesMissing it's 20% damage modifier for one ability.2. can we also please remove the old system of combo points and bring in TBC system of combo points?It's really frustrating too have 4 combo points on a player in pvp and being 2 globals locked before you can blind that new player.Rogue is still only class who gets punished for accidentally tabtargetting and not to mention hunters. they just feign death and you randomly click their pet by mistake and GG lost 4 combo points. it's not a very fun design at all.3. Shuriken toss we hope to see some attackpower upgrade in it. so that rogues finally are brought into duengon cleave parties.
Where the melee hunter nerfs and warrior buffs. Sunder with Devastate rune is useless.
Rogue is still only class who gets punished for accidentally tabtargetting and not to mention hunters. they just feign death and you randomly click their pet by mistake and GG lost 4 combo points. it's not a very fun design at all.What about feral druids? Should change this for ferals aswell
Could someone provide the details about the procrates of dismantle before and after?
Was really hopeing for a shadow priest nerf, they are still to OP in both pve and pvp
Lol y'all could be warriors getting nerfed and still performing fine 😂 in pve pvp not so much
Ok.... But How Much Additional XP?
When was last they did somting for fury warriors? If they dont have anyone working on it im free to start blizzard? I can come work asap!
this does nothing0/10
>ctrl+f warrior>0 results>ctrl+w
All these fixes and they still aren't fixing the bugged armor in gnomer, please fire these clowns lol
If you want to make rogue tank a thing, buff Shuriken Toss damage or aggro. You can make to add off-hand poison too, or at least reduce his energy cost to 20. Really, that ability is useless.
https://sod.warcraftlogs.com/zone/statistics/2008#sample=1&boss=2940 Want to buy huge fixes to the bosses armor. On last boss best warrior with best RNG procs on wf/crits deal same dmg as medium hunter :D
Now make Art of War give some mana back for pally and we will be set.