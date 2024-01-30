Wowhead Statement on Datamining Season of Discovery Phase 2

The first build of Phase 2 of Season of Discovery is now live! Having heard your feedback throughout Phase 1, and in the spirit of discovery, we have decided to refrain from publishing any datamined
information about how players will obtain
new Runes or Profession Recipes until after it has been discovered on live servers, or unless it has already been published by another source. We hope that others also follow suit and refrain from posting information about how to obtain many of the new Runes and Profession Recipes.
Once Phase 2 officially launches, we will resume posting detailed information regarding new quests and rune acquisition, hidden behind spoiler tags, much in the same way we did throughout Phase 1. Database comments from independent users are similarly not restricted, and we look forward to working together with the community to discover all the secrets of Phase 2 once it goes live.
We will attempt to avoid
spoilers on:
- New quest text
- How to obtain new runes
- How to obtain new profession recipes
We will be posting
general information such as:
- New items
- Boss abilities
- New runes and their effects
Thanks for using Wowhead, and we'll see you in Season of Discovery Phase 2.