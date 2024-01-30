Wowhead Statement on Datamining Season of Discovery Phase 2

attempt to avoid

The first build of Phase 2 of Season of Discovery is now live! Having heard your feedback throughout Phase 1, and in the spirit of discovery, we have decided to refrain from publishing anyinformation about how players willnew Runes or Profession Recipes until after it has been discovered on live servers, or unless it has already been published by another source. We hope that others also follow suit and refrain from posting information about how to obtain many of the new Runes and Profession Recipes.Once Phase 2 officially launches, we will resume posting detailed information regarding new quests and rune acquisition, hidden behind spoiler tags, much in the same way we did throughout Phase 1. Database comments from independent users are similarly not restricted, and we look forward to working together with the community to discover all the secrets of Phase 2 once it goes live.We willspoilers on:Wegeneral information such as:Thanks for using Wowhead, and we'll see you in Season of Discovery Phase 2.