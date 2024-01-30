Class Tuning in Patch 1.15.1 Phase 2 PTR Datamining - Season of Discovery

They are..... listening to the community? GOD BLESS this is gonna be an amazing phase
The rogue redirect really sucks. Was hoping it would make the CPs be a part of your character like in retail
SoD is the WoW 2.0 we've been asking for. Let's hope they eventually go the way of OSRS polling and oooooohhh man take all my free time!
Redirect has a minute cooldown? Thats nothing man. Propably on the gcd, too. Thats close to useless
Paladin bros rise up
is living flame healing nerf ?
redirect on 1min cooldown and you have to use another ability to move them to a new target? Thats sounds bad, would prefer the retail version where combo points are "on" the rogue.
its amazing how little blizzard ever does to warrior
The hunter changes (unless you play melee hunter) are really really really boring/bad.
this article is so bad... it doesn't really show anything other than a bunch of datamined crap that you have to fish thru and try to make sense of... shame on you wowhead!