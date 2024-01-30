New Models in Patch 1.15.1 Phase 2 PTR Datamining - Season of Discovery

1. Pepe2. Vanity Pet3-6. Enha weapons7. Mak'gora / new duel flag? Probably wow-wide update if I had to guess. 8. Arfus, but non-ghostly version of it. (Vanity pet x2)
Pepe is an Old God confirmed
Arent those fist skins from TBC, pretty cool
Did they DOWNSCALE Pepe to make him look more fitting for Classic? HahahahaEdit: looks like they did, Pepe's very first model in WoD appears to have more polygons and a higher res texture
Wowhead: "we won't post datamined stuff from season of discovery". Proceeds to do so anyway
I'd love those new fist colors on retail. They look like the classic beastlord weapon from Everquest and was always a favorite mog of mine.