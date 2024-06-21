Blackrock Eruption World Event Revealed - Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR

WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR Development Notes - June 21st, 2024
Blackrock Eruption
Occurring every 2 hours starting at midnight, the Blackrock Eruption event will occur. While the event is active additional spawns and environmental hazards will occur in Searing Gorge (this will be expanded to Burning Steppes as well in a later update) and players will gain access to new daily quests at Thorium Point. Players will also receive a large bonus to honor gained while inside of Blackrock Mountain. Conversely, players will gain no honor from world PvP while in searing gorge or burning steppes while the event is active.
- Developer’s Note: The intention of this event is an optional activity for players to do each day to earn additional Thorium Brotherhood and Hydraxian Waterlords reputation should they choose to do so, as well as create a flashpoint for World PvP focused on the interior of Blackrock Mountain. We’ve listened to a lot of player feedback around world PvP and these types of events, and while PvP can and should occur on a PvP server, we are going to heavily incentivize you to move your conflicts inside the mountain itself while the event is active with a sizable honor buff inside the mountain. Ultimately, this content is meant to be a lightweight optional activity players can participate in to supplement endgame reputation gain and gain a bit of gold with very modest daily investment of time, as well as to give us a reason to recreate some of the epic battles that we all remember so well inside of Blackrock Mountain (as if we needed a reason!).