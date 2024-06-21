Blackrock Eruption World Event Revealed - Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR

WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR Development Notes - June 21st, 2024

Blackrock Eruption

Occurring every 2 hours starting at midnight, the Blackrock Eruption event will occur. While the event is active additional spawns and environmental hazards will occur in Searing Gorge (this will be expanded to Burning Steppes as well in a later update) and players will gain access to new daily quests at Thorium Point. Players will also receive a large bonus to honor gained while inside of Blackrock Mountain. Conversely, players will gain no honor from world PvP while in searing gorge or burning steppes while the event is active.