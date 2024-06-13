This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Blackrock Eruption Event Discovered on Season of Discovery PTR - Possible New PvE Event?
Classic
Posted
1 hr 13 min ago
by
Wowhead
Eagle-Eyed players on the Season of Discovery PTR have noticed a timer in the
Blackrock Mountain
area of
Burning Steppes
. The timer reads
The Blackrock Eruption occurs at midnight and every 2 hours after.
This is exciting news, as having a timer in place across the zone implies that some type of open-world event will be introduced!
This is similar to the timer seen in
Ashenvale
for the Battle for Ashenvale, or
Stranglethorn Vale
for the Blood Moon World PvP event. These timed events, occurring multiple times per day, have been very popular with players across Phases 1 and 2, and there seems to be a strong appetite for more.
We know the event will last 60 minutes, as we observed the timer change to read
Blackrock Eruption: 60 min remaining.
With the event starting every 2 hours, this means we can speculate that the event will likely be up for 12 hours a day. This is longer than current events are available for.
When asked about this new event on X (formerly known as Twitter), Josh Greenfield, Senior Game Producer for WoW Classic said:
Aggrend
Ah yeah the Blackrock thing isn't something we are going to talk about just yet. It's not anything like STV though. I can see the confusion with that sure.
This has led to players speculating that this will be a PvE event, rather than PvP. Though, even if it is a PvE event, historically, open world events attract a lot of World PvP.
So far Season of Discovery has brought us a range of events, from Ashenvale & STV to the Incursions in Phase 3. What do you think this event will bring to Season of Discovery Phase 4? Let us know in the comments below!
1
Comment by
cherrycreek
on 2024-06-13T17:13:01-05:00
Hell yea, this isnt STV
1
