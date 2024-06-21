Class Changes on Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR

WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR Development Notes - June 21st, 2024

The Fury of Stormrage rune now states that it allows the use of Wrath while in Tree of Life form.

Nourish now benefits from the Improved Regrowth talent and benefits from effects that interact with Regrowth.

Fixed a bug enabling efflorescence ticks from being able to critically hit.

Elune’s Fires now extends the duration of Moonfire and Sunfire up to its initial duration, but there’s no longer a limit on the number of refreshes per ability.

Moonkin Form now provides the druid with 2 spellpower per the druid’s character level and allows Insect Swarm, Moonfire, and Sunfire’s damage over time effect to critically hit.

Dreamstate tooltip updated to reflect that it only triggers from non-periodic critical strikes.

Improved Swipe now increases the maximum targets on Swipe (Bear) to 10 targets.

The Heart of the Lion aura no longer cancels itself after a few seconds of being active.

Fixed an issue with the stables preventing hunter pets from being able to be stabled or summoned on the PTR.

The Hot Streak rune has been moved to the helm slot.

The Rewind Time rune has been moved to the wrist slot.

Vampiric Touch now gains properly additional benefits from the following talents:



Blackout

Blackout Shadow Affinity

Shadow Focus

Shadow Reach

Darkness

Martyrdom

Inner Focus

Mind Blast, Mind Spike, and Mind Flay refresh the duration of your one of your Shadow Word: Pain, Void Plague, or Vampiric Touch abilities on the target back to its maximum duration. The ability with the shortest remaining duration will always be the one refreshed.

Divine Light has been moved to the Cloak rune slot.

The additional damage shield from Divine Light overhealing will now also apply to Beacon of Light targets.

Fixed an issue causing Holy Shield to deal too much damage.

Adjusted the tooltip of Hallowed Ground to clarify that damage does not need to be dealt to enemies with consecrate for consecrate to heal allies.

Fixed an issue allowing the heal over time effect from Fanatacism from being able to crit.

The Aegis rune now also allows the paladin to gain a 2% chance per talent point in the Reckoning talent learned to trigger the reckoning effect when receiving a melee or ranged attack

The additional damage over time effect cause by critical strikes with the Righteous Vengeance rune has been increased to 50% of the damage inflicted by the paladin ability that triggered it

A new spell has been added via spellbook:



Divine Steed – Increases the paladin’s movement speed by 100% for 3 seconds. 45 second cooldown.

Fixed an issue preventing more than one rogue’s application of deadly or occult poison from being present on a target.

Fixed an issue causing Fan of Knives to generate energy from Focused Attacks with off-hand critical strikes.

The attack power bonus granted from defense skill effect has been moved from Rolling with the Punches to Blade Dance.

Resolved a bug causing the bonus energy effect from Relentless Strikes to have a chance to proc once per target hit with Crimson Tempest, rather than once per spell cast of Crimson Tempest.

Poisoned Knife now refunds 5 energy per number of stacks of deadly or occult poison on the target.

Shuriken Toss now grants 1 combo point per enemy hit and a 30 second cooldown has been added.

Saber Slash now stacks 3 times instead of 5, granting a 33% damage increase per stack (up from 20%).



Developer’s Note: We had an issue in the previous PTR build that the Saber Slash changes that came via hotfix in 1.15.2/phase 3 were missing. This adjustment re-implements those changes into 1.15.4/Phase 4 and improves the usability of Saber Slash as a further adjustment.

While using the Shield Mastery rune, the attack power bonus granted from defense skill is now triggered by the use of Flame Shock

The attack speed bonus granted by Two-Handed Weapon specialization rune after landing a melee attack on an enemy with a two-handed weapon equipped has been increased to 50%.

Maelstrom Weapon now has a significantly higher chance to proc with two-handed weapons equipped.

Molten Blast can now hit up to 10 targets.

The maximum rank of all weapon imbues now has a 1 hour duration.

The Felguard has gained the Demonic Frenzy ability, causing the Felguard’s melee attacks to grant 5% additional attack power for 10 seconds, stacking up to 10 times.

Soul Siphon now grants Drain Soul up to 300% increased damage when targets are below 20% health

Lake of Fire has been redesigned and now causes Rain of Fire to be instant cast with no channeling time but now has an 8 second cooldown.

Backdraft now increases casting speed for 15 seconds, up from 10.

Shadow Cleave can now hit up to 10 targets.

Mark of Chaos has been redesigned:



Now causes Curse of Agony and Curse of Doom to apply the Mark of Chaos to the target for their duration, reducing the target’s resistances by up to 75 and increases the targets spell damage taken by up to 10%.

Shield Slam now gains 15% of attack power as additional damage

Single-Minded Fury has been adjusted:



Now grants a Single-Minded buff that stacks up to 5 times, granting 2% attack speed while you continue attacking the same target with auto-attacks. The movement speed effect has reduced back to 10% and the threat reduction component was removed.

Now grants a Single-Minded buff that stacks up to 5 times, granting 2% attack speed while you continue attacking the same target with auto-attacks. The movement speed effect has reduced back to 10% and the threat reduction component was removed. The threat reduction from Single-Minded Fury has been removed.

Valor of Azeroth grants all party and raid members 1.5x the Warrior’s level in Attack Power (melee and ranged) and 5% crit chance to all spells and attacks. This is not cumulative with Rallying Cry of the Dragonslayer.

Build: 55244patch1.15.3DruidHunterMagePriestPain and Suffering has been adjusted:Vampiric Touch now also applies Vampiric Embrace including when it is refreshed by Pain and SufferingThe curse debuffs cast by Eye of the Void no longer have a cooldown.Mind Sear now also damages the primary target.PaladinRogueShamanWarlockWarriorAn additional effect has been added to Gladiator Stance to increase rage generation when attacking a target that is not actively attacking the warrior.Thunderclap can now hit up to 10 targets.A new ability has been added via spellbook: Valor of Azeroth