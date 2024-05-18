This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Chaos Orbs Will Be Bind on Pickup at the Start of Cataclysm Classic
Cata
Posted
28 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
In the recent
Cataclysm Classic Launch Notes
, Blizzard stated that
Chaos Orb
s will be Bind on Pickup at the launch of Cataclysm Classic, even though they were Bind on Equip during the Beta testing period. Since
Chaos Orb
s are primarily used in high-level crafting, this change will likely allow crafted BoEs to maintain their value at the beginning of the expansion.
Chaos Orb
s
In the Cataclysm Classic Beta, Chaos Orbs were Bind on Equip. They will be Bind on Pickup in Cataclysm Classic, just as they were in original Cataclysm.
Comment by
Lundor818
on 2024-05-18T13:31:33-05:00
If they are bringing a faster content cadence it makes no sense to leave them BoP.
1
