Frog Farming is Back in MoP Remix! - Threads, Bronze and Reputation (Now Nerfed)

nerf inc 1....2...3...
not anymore going to be way too contested now lol
As more and more people hit 70 this will become almost useless due to too much competition… just like it did before
Its shameful that this is MANDATORY if you want to do any content at 70, you're just icnreadibly weak and stuff has MILLIONS of hp and hits for hundreds of thousands.L mode
What level do you have to be to start this? Or is this 70 only?
Always hated these mega spawn farms, nerf it, come at me
I hope it gets fixed. Tryharding and degenerating a fun game mode is cringe
Let them farm.
Anyone found a use for the Timeless Coin that drops?
So, mediocre gearing progression is dead. I'm waiting to see requirements in lfg's tomorrow -"450ilvl+ frogs grinded gear atleast for normal raid"
was good while it lasted now its over populated
More locations to do thisIsle of thunderGoats in VotFW = needs a few people to do 4-5 packs of goats forced respawn as 1-2 packs needs to be up at all timesand some location in townlong steppesVoEB mist fall village = needs some more people aswell
Hate 4x4 farms as I could never get into one, nerf it asap
The whole 2x4 nonsense needs to be bannable anyway.
