Cataclysm Classic Launch Notes - World Bosses and Baradin Hold Raid Available Week of June 4th

The Cataclysm Classic pre-patch is coming to an end with the launch of Cataclysm Classic on Monday, May 20 at 3:00 p.m. PDT, and we'd like to share some notes on aspects of the expansion that players will want to know.
World Bosses
Poseidus, Mobus, Garr, Xariona, Akma'hat, and Julak-Doom
will first begin spawning with the weekly reset the week of June 4. They'll begin to appear alongside the Baradin Hold
raid and its first boss, Argaloth
.Except Poseidus, who drops a mount, world bosses will drop item-level 346 pieces of unique gear alongside a recipe and a random iLvl 359 bind-on-equip epic. These bosses will eventually drop their item-level 359 unique gear when Zul'Gurub
and Zul'Aman
unlock.
In the Cataclysm Classic Beta, Chaos Orbs were Bind on Equip. They will be Bind on Pickup in Cataclysm Classic, just as they were in original Cataclysm.
Heroic Raids
In original Cataclysm, access to attempt Heroic Raids required first completing them on Normal difficulty. This is not the case in Cataclysm Classic – you can go straight into Heroic raiding.
PvP Availability and Rewards
In Cataclysm Classic PvP, the weekly caps for Valor and the seasonal cap for Conquest have been increased by roughly 60%. The rewards granted for certain activities have been adjusted:
- The weekly cap for Valor is now 1600.
- The initial cap for Conquest Points is now 4000 and increases by 4000 every week throughout the season.
- The Random Cataclysm Heroic reward is 240 Valor Points.
Please note: Valor will not be earnable between the launch of Cataclysm and the first weekly reset in each region. Conquest will become available starting with the second weekly reset on May 28, with the launch of the first Cataclysm PvP season.In Cataclysm Classic, 2v2 and 5v5 will no longer be eligible brackets for earning Gladiator
titles or rewards. In the 2v2 and 5v5 brackets, you will be able to earn non-Gladiator titles and Conquest.
PvP Item Transmogs
Rather than utilize the Replica PvP Vendors that were originally added in patch 4.3.0, we're changing all of the original WoW Classic (Era) PvP gear to be usable as transmog appearances.All of these pieces of armor have been and will continue to be available from the Legacy Armor and Legacy Weapon Quartermasters in both the Champion's Hall in Stormwind
and the Hall of Legends in Orgrimmar
.