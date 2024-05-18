This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.7
PTR
10.2.6
Beta
MrGM Interview with Morgan Day - The War Within Keystone Master, Cross-Realm Guild Work Orders
Live
Posted
15 minutes ago
by
Archimtiros
In a short interview with MrGM during a live
World of Warcraft community event in London
, Associate Game Director Morgan Day answered questions regarding Dragonflight, MoP Remix, and The War Within, revealing that all Keystone Master mounts going forward will be capable of dynamic flight!
Dragonflight
Going into Dragonflight, the team was really unsure how well Dragonriding would be received by players, but spent a tremendous amount of time ensuring that it would work well and eventually spread to other existing mounts (now referred to as Skyriding).
Dragonflight was the first expansion in many years that hasn't included some overarching feature like the Garrison, Artifacts, or Covenants. Instead, the theme was refurbishment and improving the baseline aspects of the game, and that's being expanded upon in The War Within with things like Warbands - expanding evergreen features of the game, rather than focusing on a new temporary feature.
MoP Remix
MoP Remix is an opportunity to prepare for the next expansion - level new classes to make use of the Warbands system, gather new collectibles, and take part in some new challenges.
Some of those challenges are a bit disproportionate to what they had intended, but the team is working hard behind the scenes to fix issues with weird scaling.
Whether they'll do more Remix content depends on the reception from the community. They don't want to fall into a trap of just repeating whatever the year before, instead of innovating something new. The game has a huge backlog of old content though, which has been a lot of fun to revisit and utilize in new and exciting ways.
The War Within
Keystone Master mounts in TWW will be skyriding (dragonriding) capable. The
Season 1 reward
will be an Earthen mech from the Ringing Deeps (potentially similar to the
Stonevault Mechsuit
Engineering mount, of which we've datamined
a couple
different
color versions
already). The intent is for all keystone master mounts to be dynamic flight capable moving forward.
Completing quests in The War Within will
award transmog for all of its rewards regardless of weapon or armor type
, and is intended to be retroactive, so players shouldn't have to redo old quest content they completed in previous expansions. Any items in your characters bank or inventory which is not already part of their transmog collection should also be converted, though previously looted and discarded non-quest items won't be retroactive.
Cross-realm guilds
will
be able to complete guild work orders in The War Within! NPC work orders are another system that will allow players to regularly fulfill orders and receive rewards for using their professions - unlike actual orders put in by players, they're not limited or on a first-come first-serve basis, so players shouldn't need to worry about sniping them.
The
giant crystal lighting Hallowfall
will change the atmosphere within the zone as it transitions between light and dark states, though unlike normal zones that are uniformly day or night, it will have fall-off based on distance from the crystal. There will also be some mechanical impact - the
wildlife will change
and some activities may as well. Reminiscing about the worgen of Pyrewood Village, the team loves when they can add fantasy hooks that change the way an area is presented.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News