Zekvir Lair Challenge Delve - Unlock Requirements, Difficulty Settings, Fight Overview

Unfathomable challenge - soloed by 603 arcane mage earlier.
I’ve spotted a warlock with the Void Airship unlock already, today. Looks like the average ilvl was 600.
Took about 10 attempts bran level 22 in dps mode on difficulty 2. Pretty simple just go dps and let bran tank. Just make sure you interrupt the cast when bran is feared. And you can use the bosses cone smash to take about 50% of the spider egg hp off.
I done mine at 594 iLVL as a tank, level 24 Brann who done 180M damage, my boss only had 175M damage itself, but pets spawning also had millions of health.If not for Brann killing the pets before they spawn or cast, and helping interrupt the boss, none of us would be doing it this early.
so many people cheesing this with brann doing everything for them smhman up
602 ret pala - let Brann tank him, freedom Brann when he does the debuff on both of you, heal brann from time to time dont use any cooldowns on the boss itself, use your 30sec burst windows for the cocoons, took me about 8-10 trys. gl everyone! fun challenge