This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
11.0.7
PTR
11.0.5
Youtooz Teases New Line of World of Warcraft Figures - Deathwing, Illidan, and the Lich King
WoW
Posted
11 minutes ago
by
Archimtiros
Are you prepared? Youtooz
has teased
a new line of World of Warcraft figures, featuring what appears to be Deathwing, Illidan Stormrage, and the Lich King!
You are
not
prepared!
While this is just a teaser and the actual figures are not yet available, it follows the
release of three major characters
from The War Within this past September, which are still available through the Blizzard Store.
Anduin Wrynn
4.6" Anduin Figurine on Blizzard Store
Thrall
4.6" Thrall Figurine on Blizzard Store
Alleria Windrunner
4.6" Alleria Figurine on Blizzard Store
As part of the Blizzard Gear Store affiliate program, a small portion of sales using the above links will go to supporting Wowhead, at no extra cost.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post