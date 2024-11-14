Avowed Available for Pre-Order on Battle.Net

A gruesome plague. A wild and untamed land. An envoy on a perilous quest, sent by the emperor himself. Will you become the protector the Living Lands cry out for? Or will you tear this realm apart?
Welcome to the Living Lands, envoy. Welcome to Avowed
.
Obsidian Entertainment is proud to invite you to their first-person fantasy RPG, Avowed
, to experience the mystery and allure of the Living Lands. Arriving on February 18, 2025, Avowed
takes you to a never-before seen region from the world of Eora, first introduced in the award-winning Pillars of Eternity
. As the emperor’s envoy tasked with rooting out a terrible plague that is ravaging the Living Lands, you and your companions must uncover hidden truths and navigate treacherous challenges, where every choice you make will shape the fate of these lands and their people.
You can pre-purchase Avowed
now and start your journey to the Living Lands when the game officially launches on February 18, but if you wish to answer the call to adventure up to five days early, pre-purchase the Avowed
Digital Premium Edition and begin your quest starting on February 13.
PRE-PURCHASE NOW
Choose Your Edition
Pick from one of Avowed
’s two digital editions:
Avowed Digital Premium Edition
- Avowed Digital Standard Edition – $69.99 (or play it day one with Xbox Game Pass)
Base Game
– $89.99
- Base Game
- Up to five days Early Access
- Two Premium Skin Packs
- Access to Digital Artbook & Soundtrack
If you purchase the base game or are playing day one with Xbox Game Pass and then later decide you want the Premium Edition, you can upgrade at any time for $24.99. You'll receive all the extra content, including early access and exclusive digital bonuses.
Players with a Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass membership will be able to play on Battle.net by linking their Xbox and Battle.net accounts. For a step-by-step guide on how to link your Battle.net and Xbox accounts, head over to Battle.net Support
.
Behind-the-Scenes with the Digital Artbook and Soundtrack
One of the highlights of the Premium Edition is the Avowed Digital Artbook & Soundtrack
, where you’ll be able to dive deeper into the world of Avowed
with behind-the-scenes artwork from the team and music by composer Venus Theory
. These extras are perfect for fans of the Pillars of Eternity franchise and newcomers looking to fully immerse themselves in the lore and soundscapes of the Living Lands.
Exclusive Skins for You and Your Companions
The Premium Edition includes two cosmetic skin packs: the Eora Collection Set
and the Obsidian Collection Set
. Each pack includes five skins—one for each of the game’s four companions and one for your player character.
- Eora Collection Set: Inspired by beloved characters and regions from Pillars of Eternity, a perfect throwback to the original games.
- Obsidian Collection Set: Sleek, black outfits that bring a stylish look to your companions, inspired by our very own studio.
Accessibility Features for All PlayersAvowed
offers a variety of accessibility features to make the game enjoyable for all players. In addition, a third-person mode
option is available through the accessibility menu, which helps those who may need it to enjoy the game from a different perspective, enhancing both comfort and gameplay. Some key accessibility options include:
- UI & Camera: Customize field of view, disable camera shake, toggle head bobbing, adjust camera sway.
- Text & Subtitles: Adjust UI text size, subtitle text size, and subtitle background opacity for optimal readability.
- Controls: Fully remappable controls with adjustable sensitivity for all analog inputs, enhancing gameplay comfort.
- Languages: While all voice acting will be in English, at launch Avowed will be localized in 12 languages, including French, Italian, German, Spanish (Spain and Mexico), Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Korean, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese.
Minimum PC Specs
To play Avowed
on PC, make sure your setup meets the following minimum requirements:
- Memory: 16GB
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 / Intel i5-8400
- GPU: AMD RX 5700 / Nvidia GTX 1070 / Intel Arc A580
- Storage: SSD required (75GB install size)
- DirectX: Version 12
Pre-purchase Now and Secure Your Early Access
Pre-purchases for Avowed
are open now. Embark on a thrilling adventure filled with memorable companions, dangerous enemies and situations, and choices that shape the world around you. By pre-purchasing the Premium Edition, you’ll be among the first to explore the Living Lands on February 13, five days ahead of the official launch on February 18.
PRE-PURCHASE NOW
The countdown to February is on—are you ready to uncover the secrets of Eora? We can’t wait to see where your journey takes you!Avowed launches February 18, 2025 on Xbox Series X|S, the Xbox app on Windows, Battle.net, or play it day one with Xbox Game Pass.