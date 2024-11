Avowed Available for Pre-Order on Battle.Net

Choose Your Edition

Accessibility Features for All Players

UI & Camera: Customize field of view, disable camera shake, toggle head bobbing, adjust camera sway.

Customize field of view, disable camera shake, toggle head bobbing, adjust camera sway. Text & Subtitles: Adjust UI text size, subtitle text size, and subtitle background opacity for optimal readability.

Adjust UI text size, subtitle text size, and subtitle background opacity for optimal readability. Controls: Fully remappable controls with adjustable sensitivity for all analog inputs, enhancing gameplay comfort.

Fully remappable controls with adjustable sensitivity for all analog inputs, enhancing gameplay comfort. Languages: While all voice acting will be in English, at launch Avowed will be localized in 12 languages, including French, Italian, German, Spanish (Spain and Mexico), Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Korean, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese.

Minimum PC Specs

Memory: 16GB

16GB CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 / Intel i5-8400

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 / Intel i5-8400 GPU: AMD RX 5700 / Nvidia GTX 1070 / Intel Arc A580

AMD RX 5700 / Nvidia GTX 1070 / Intel Arc A580 Storage: SSD required (75GB install size)

SSD required (75GB install size) DirectX: Version 12

A gruesome plague. A wild and untamed land. An envoy on a perilous quest, sent by the emperor himself. Will you become the protector the Living Lands cry out for? Or will you tear this realm apart?

Obsidian Entertainment is proud to invite you to their first-person fantasy RPG, Avowed, to experience the mystery and allure of the Living Lands. Arriving on February 18, 2025, Avowed takes you to a never-before seen region from the world of Eora, first introduced in the award-winning Pillars of Eternity. As the emperor's envoy tasked with rooting out a terrible plague that is ravaging the Living Lands, you and your companions must uncover hidden truths and navigate treacherous challenges, where every choice you make will shape the fate of these lands and their people.

Avowed Digital Standard Edition – $69.99 (or play it day one with Xbox Game Pass)
- Base Game

Avowed Digital Premium Edition – $89.99
- Base Game
- Up to five days Early Access
- Two Premium Skin Packs
- Access to Digital Artbook & Soundtrack

If you purchase the base game or are playing day one with Xbox Game Pass and then later decide you want the Premium Edition, you can upgrade at any time for $24.99.

Players with a Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass membership will be able to play on Battle.net by linking their Xbox and Battle.net accounts.

One of the highlights of the Premium Edition is the Digital Artbook and Soundtrack, where you'll be able to dive deeper into the world of Avowed with behind-the-scenes artwork from the team and music by composer Justin Bell.

The Premium Edition includes two cosmetic skin packs: the Eora Collection Set and the Obsidian Collection Set. The Eora Collection Set is inspired by beloved characters and regions from Pillars of Eternity, a perfect throwback to the original games. The Obsidian Collection Set features sleek, black outfits that bring a stylish look to your companions, inspired by Obsidian's studio.

Accessibility Features for All Players:
- UI & Camera: Customize field of view, disable camera shake, toggle head bobbing, adjust camera sway.
- Text & Subtitles: Adjust UI text size, subtitle text size, and subtitle background opacity for optimal readability.
- Controls: Fully remappable controls with adjustable sensitivity for all analog inputs, enhancing gameplay comfort.
- Languages: While all voice acting will be in English, at launch Avowed will be localized in 12 languages, including French, Italian, German, Spanish (Spain and Mexico), Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Korean, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese.

Minimum PC Specs:
- Memory: 16GB
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 / Intel i5-8400
- GPU: AMD RX 5700 / Nvidia GTX 1070 / Intel Arc A580
- Storage: SSD required (75GB install size)
- DirectX: Version 12

Pre-purchases for Avowed are open now. By pre-purchasing the Premium Edition, you'll be among the first to explore the Living Lands on February 13, five days ahead of the official launch on February 18.