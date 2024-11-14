20th Anniversary Area Now a Sanctuary - Easy 10% Experience Buff for Trivia Quest

Bizarre that it wasn't right from the start.
About time. I could name a number of people that kept chickening out whenever attackers got low on health, but I always saw it as “them chickening out = a kill”. Was still annoying though.Whoever went out there to kill lowbies and attack those who can pvp better than you can, Gg losers.
too late.I already lost most of the DF and halloween xp buffs I got on nearly 3 dozen chars because of these griefers.
I never experienced any griefing, however I did see people running around being chased by guards from time to time (especially prot paladins with their passive hitting random people around every time they used their horse lol)
Should have been a sanctuary right from the start, it is a celebration commemorating 20 years of World of Warcraft for BOTH factions where players can enjoy one another's presence without engaging in combat against one another being the focus.
Of all the massive oversights Blizzard made with Timewalking, an event years in the making, this should have come up in discussion.Like, "Hey everyone, should we have The War Within reagents drop in Timewalked Dungeons?"