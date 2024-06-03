This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Xal'atath Strikes Back - Key Art Fan Movie Poster
The War Within
Posted
30 minutes ago
by
Paryah
World of Warcraft and the Warcraft universe have been inspiring fans for decades. One fan, Nate (aka. azerothean) took inspiration from the new key art for the War Within and spun up this very snazzy movie poster co-inspired by Star Wars Movie posters. He shared on
Twitter/X
.
The Star Wars inspiration is no coincidence. Nate isn't the only fan to see parallels between the iconic style of movie posters in general and Star Wars posters in particular. That much imitated style is perhaps most exemplified by the poster from the original Star Wars by the
Brothers Hildebrandt
from an original by
Tom Jung
. Jung was given the theme "Good Over Evil" when he got the Star Wars assignment.
Even the color scheme in the key art is theatrical, as pointed out by our own writer, Neryssa,
in response
to Nate's Tweet. Oranges and blues are very common in movie poster art (and related collateral),
signifying conflict and opposition
.
So what does this movie poster key art tell us about the War Within? Well, there will be conflict; blue for Void, orange for Light. The Horde and Alliance will be taking on a foe together. While Xal'atath stands in the shadows, she is a larger than life character with amazing reach; reach that threatens even the light. And our heroes? Jaina is heartbroken. Anduin is wary. Thrall, our only Horde representative, is pensive. And Alleria has an expression of pure horror as she holds a torn banner of the Kirin Tor and looks to what is coming. The characters are also placed almost uncomfortably apart, each alone with their reaction to events. The War Within will not only be within Azeroth, but within each of us. Horde vs. Alliance may not be playing as strong a role in this World of Warcraft, but you can bet your bottom gold piece that there will be plenty of conflict to go around.
You can follow Nate on Twitter/X
@azerothian
and Neryssa
@itsneryssa
. While you are at it, you can also follow us
@wowhead
!
1
Comment by
m2geek
on 2024-06-03T00:56:13-05:00
OMG Love this haha.
1
